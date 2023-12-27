FREE rides around the Valley on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX — Celebrate responsibly this New Year's Eve by getting a designated driver. Various options for the holiday offer free rides around the Valley that help keep you and the community safe.

Free mass transit rides

The Coors Light Free Rides partnership with Valley Metro is allowing Valley residents to take mass transit for free on New Year’s Eve night.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, until the end of service, you can take Valley Metro bus, rail, and ADA Dial-a-Ride services at no cost while you’re out on the town to ring in 2024.

The goal is to offer a responsible transportation option for those celebrating the holiday.

Last year, the same program offered free rides in Phoenix and 13,000 people took advantage of the opportunity.

The free rides program also provides no-cost services during other major holidays and events throughout the country.

Free Uber credits

Feller & Wendt, a personal injury firm in Phoenix, is also offering first-come, first-serve Uber credits to use on New Year’s Eve.

Click here to fill out a form to pledge to use a sober driver this holiday and get a $25 ride-share credit valid from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Know of a deal for free, safe rides for the holiday that we missed? Let us know at share@abc15.com.