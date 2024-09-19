One dead, one missing after Salt River drowning incident

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and a search is ongoing for a second person who went underwater at the Salt River Wednesday evening.

Officials were called to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

Multiple people reportedly became "distressed in the water," including two who went under and did not resurface.

One of the victims was located and, despite advanced life-saving care, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second has not yet been located.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The search will continue Thursday, MCSO says.

It's unclear what led to the incident at this time.