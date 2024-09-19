Watch Now
One dead, one missing after Salt River drowning incident

Search continuing Thursday, MCSO officials say
Sheep's crossing drowning
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and a search is ongoing for a second person who went underwater at the Salt River Wednesday evening.

Officials were called to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

Multiple people reportedly became "distressed in the water," including two who went under and did not resurface.

One of the victims was located and, despite advanced life-saving care, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second has not yet been located.

The search will continue Thursday, MCSO says.

It's unclear what led to the incident at this time.

