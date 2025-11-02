One dead and three others injured in early morning crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and three others are injured after a crash early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Thomas Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a three-car crash.

When they arrived, they found multiple vehicles with significant damage, including one that had rolled over.

Phoenix Fire crews also responded and worked to extricate occupants from the overturned vehicle. Officials say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.