"No Kings" rallies planned across valley & nationwide Saturday

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people are expected to gather across the valley on Saturday, as "No Kings" rallies, marches and voter-mobilization events are scheduled nationwide.

In downtown Phoenix, advocates are gathering at Grant Park in downtown Phoenix at around 9 a.m. and plan to walk to the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

The group Proyecto Progreso says the event aims to make sure eligible voters are exercising their right to vote.

The first set of "No Kings" events started back in June of 2025, as advocates spoke out against policies put in place by President Donald Trump.

The Trump Administration has called the events the product of “leftist funding networks” with little real public support. The National Republican Congressional Committee was also sharply critical, calling them “Hate America Rallies."