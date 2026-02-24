New youth homelessness count aims to reveal hidden need and remove barriers to help

PHOENIX — A new effort is underway in Maricopa County to learn more and build a better understanding of how young people are experiencing homelessness. The effort will also reveal why many never show up in traditional counts.

For the first time ever The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) expanded this year’s annual homelessness count with extended youth outreach to identify young people who often go unseen. Results are expected later this spring and will help guide funding and services.

The expanded youth outreach effort is designed to capture a more accurate picture of homelessness among young people, many of whom remain hidden from traditional counts.

Experts say many teenagers and young adults are not living on the streets. Instead, they may stay temporarily with friends, move from couch to couch, or avoid shelters altogether.

Advocates say understanding this hidden population is critical to connecting young people with housing, education support, and other services.

Outreach workers say some young people hesitate to accept shelter because they do not want to leave a beloved pet behind. Service providers say removing that barrier helps people feel safe while seeking support. When individuals don’t have to choose between shelter and their pet, they are more likely to accept help and begin moving toward stability.

Last July, ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley reported on St. Vincent de Paul’s Companion Animal Program, which provides veterinary care, pet food, and supplies, allowing people experiencing homelessness to remain with their animals.

Valley program helps people and the animals they can’t live without

Here are some of the programs and resources available to those in need, including those with help for pets:

