New Sacaton Market to bring new services, fresh food options to Gila River Indian Community

SACATON, AZ — The Gila River Indian Community is celebrating the grand opening of the new Sacaton Market, bringing new services and food options to the rural area.

The Sacaton Market held its grand opening Thursday morning with fanfare from community leaders, food samples, vendors, and more.

KNXV

The convenience store and fuel station, located at the corner of South Ocotillo Drive and Bluebird Road, offers fresh produce and groceries, as well as a laundromat, seating area, and more.

"It feels really accessible,” said Marilyn Williams, who lives nearby. “I remember the old Sacaton market, it was really limited. Now that we have pretty much just about everything that you could think of, like a normal supermarket, I think it really helped the community.”

Previously, many residents of the area would need to travel out of the area, which is considered a "food desert," for groceries and other necessities.

The store was reportedly developed by the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority and the Gila River Indian Community.

Wild Horse Pass Development Authority The Sacaton Market is being built on the southeast corner of South Ocotillo Drive and Bluebird Road.

Starting Mon, Oct 27, normal store hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. will begin, according to the store's social media page.