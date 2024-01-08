Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Construction starts on grocery store in Gila River Indian Community

Sacaton Market.jpg
Wild Horse Pass Development Authority
The Sacaton Market is being built on the southeast corner of South Ocotillo Drive and Bluebird Road.
Sacaton Market.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 10:42:44-05

Construction has started on a new grocery store in Sacaton, southeast of Phoenix on Gila River Indian Community land.

The store is being developed by the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority and the Gila River Indian Community and it marks a change in the tribe’s development strategy on the reservation.

The new Sacaton Market will include a large grocery store, fueling station and laundromat. Kendall Foster, the assistant general manager of business operations for Wild Horse Pass Development Authority told the Business Journal that the new store will be replacing a gas station, which he said was a source of food and groceries for a lot of community members because that part of the reservation was a “food desert.”

The new store will be four times the size of the current convenience store near the corner of South Ocotillo Drive and Bluebird Road in Sacaton, the capital of the Gila River Indian Community.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61