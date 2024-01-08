Construction starts on grocery store in Gila River Indian Community

Construction has started on a new grocery store in Sacaton, southeast of Phoenix on Gila River Indian Community land.

The store is being developed by the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority and the Gila River Indian Community and it marks a change in the tribe’s development strategy on the reservation.

The new Sacaton Market will include a large grocery store, fueling station and laundromat. Kendall Foster, the assistant general manager of business operations for Wild Horse Pass Development Authority told the Business Journal that the new store will be replacing a gas station, which he said was a source of food and groceries for a lot of community members because that part of the reservation was a “food desert.”

The new store will be four times the size of the current convenience store near the corner of South Ocotillo Drive and Bluebird Road in Sacaton, the capital of the Gila River Indian Community.

