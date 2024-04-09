New body camera shows 'Baby Skylar' suspect taken into custody

Newly obtained body camera shows the moments Annie Anderson was arrested in Snohomish County, Washington.

The 51-year-old is the suspect accused in the 2005 'Baby Skylar' case that rocked the Valley almost two decades ago.

Anderson is accused of multiple charges in Maricopa County, including first-degree murder. The case started back in October 2005, when a newborn, later named Baby Skylar, was found in a bathroom at Sky Harbor Airport.

Anderson was arrested in December but was originally fighting her extradition, a Governor's warrant was eventually signed.

Nearly three weeks ago in Snohomish County Court, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office requested more time. ABC15 was told then, MCSO was working on transportation arrangements.

The Sheriff's Office previously told ABC15 they aren't able to publicly share a date, but expect Anderson to be in Arizona before April 12. On Monday the Sheriff's Office told ABC15 they are still on track for her extradition sometime this week.