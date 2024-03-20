MCSO asks for extension to transport suspect in 2005 'Baby Skylar' case

Annie Anderson was back in court this week in the state of Washington, the 51-year-old is the suspect accused in the 2005 'Baby Skylar' case that rocked the Valley almost two decades ago.

Anderson was arrested in December but was originally fighting her extradition. A Governor's warrant has now been signed, but now there's a different hold up on her transport back to Arizona.

This case started back in October 2005, when a newborn, later named Baby Skylar, was found in a bathroom at Sky Harbor Airport.

"When they arrived at the scene they discovered a female newborn wrapped in newspapers and a white towel, stuffed in a plastic bag with red Marriott letters deceased," said Lt. James Hester.

The case went cold for nearly two decades, but former cold case detective with Phoenix Police Troy Hillman told ABC15 he thought one day the baby's mom would be found.

"I always said we never give up," said Hillman. "We would eventually track down the mother, and she would have said something to somebody or we would have the scientific means to kind of propel us forward."

That's exactly what played out in the case over the last few years. Phoenix Police and the FBI ultimately made the announcement about Anderson's arrest in February. At a press conference, both agencies said investigative genetic genealogy was used in the case.

Officers said Anderson is Baby Skylar's mom, and she confessed to being involved in the newborn's death. Loved ones told ABC15 the 51-year-old lived in the northwest for quite some time, and even has children and grandchildren.

Court documents say Anderson was arrested on multiple charges including first-degree murder at her home in Arlington, Washington in December. The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office told ABC15 Anderson had been fighting her extradition, but a Governor's warrant was eventually signed in February. Anderson had until mid-March to file a formal legal challenge to her detention or arrest. Her attorney in court on March 15 said they had not filed that.

But in court Monday, prosecutors with Snohomish County said law enforcement here in Arizona needed more time.

"They have requested an extension for transport to April 12," said Prosecutor Kristina Beske-Keplinger.

Anderson's attorney Donald Wackerman suggested this could be grounds for dismissal, but ultimately didn't fight it.

"Ms. Anderson feels she doesn't have much choice and so we have signed the order resetting the date," said Wackerman.

ABC15 reached out to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to ask about the extension, they told ABC15 this is so they can work out a transport plan, including the mode of transportation. MCSO said options typically include by road or on a commercial or private plane.

The Sheriff's Office won't be able to publicly share a date, but MCSO said they expect Anderson to be in Arizona before April 12.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office called extensions like this "not uncommon".

A review hearing to make sure transport takes place has been set for April 15.