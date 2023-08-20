Nearly 200 flights impacted at Sky Harbor this weekend as Hilary approaches

PHOENIX — Nearly 200 flights have been impacted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend as Tropical Storm Hilary continues churning towards the Southwest.

As of 8:45 Sunday morning, 173 flights had been canceled out of Sky Harbor, according to the airport's website.

Richard Statler planned on flying out to Orange County, California Sunday morning, but two of his flights ended up getting canceled. He wanted to make that drive to southern California but ended up against it.

“I don’t think that’s a safe way to go. The roads are probably going to be washed out somewhere in the desert. I lucked out, I got a flight to Ontario,” he told ABC15 at about 6:30 Sunday morning.

Many flights out of Southwest Airlines to southern California and even northern California showed they were canceled at around 8:30 am.

More than 170 flights cancelled out of Phoenix Sky Harbor since Sat. I saw more flights get cancelled during my time at the airport this morning.



Some of those cancelled flights were in #HurricaneHilary's path in CA & Las Vegas. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/pIBuhrKdNi — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) August 20, 2023

Phil Ackerman said he also tried looking for flights to Orange County on Monday but there were none, so he opted to go to Las Vegas, hoping to get another flight to California Though, some of the flights to Las Vegas were canceled Sunday morning as well.

With his home in Orange County and in the path of Hilary, Ackerman said he’s not too concerned but he has his neighbors watching out for his home.

“I have left messages with my neighbors to check on my house, so I think things will be fine but I don’t know,” he said.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Hilary bringing storms to Arizona

Hilary was downgraded to a Tropical Storm Sunday morning as it continues moving up the coast of Mexico.

Despite the storm weakening, the National Weather Service is warning that "historic" amounts of rain could fall on parts of the Southwest.

Hilary has weakened to a Tropical Strom and is expected to make it into SoCal this afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain; areas of flooding especially in the mtns and deserts; and strong winds especially in San Diego Co, east Inland Empire, mtns, and deserts. Be safe!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/TNXEfzFgV4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 20, 2023

The Valley's chance for rain will increase as the day goes on Sunday. We could also see a wet morning commute on Monday.

