MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Threat of strong winds, flooding and severe thunderstorms in Arizona

PHOENIX — All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary as major impacts across the Desert Southwest are expected this weekend into the start of next week, including here in Arizona.

Hurricane Hilary is set to move into Southern California as a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon. It will bring widespread rain and flooding to that state, but we could see areas of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms in Arizona today, too.

Flood Watch are now in effect for all of western Arizona and much of northern Arizona, including areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim from today to Monday. Storms could produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain in parts of our state, leading to areas of flooding or flash flooding. The highest risk will be in areas around creeks, normally dry washes and slot canyons. Low-water crossings could also become flooded and streets could be washed out in some spots. Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and don't attempt to cross any flooded washes or roadways because it could be dangerous or even deadly to do so.

Severe thunderstorms could develop today too, capable of producing powerful wind gusts and dangerous lightning. There is also a risk of isolated, weak tornadoes in areas along the Colorado River in western and southwest Arizona. Stay weather-aware and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary when storms move in to your community.

Storms will develop across southwest Arizona first, before storms fire up in areas along the Mogollon Rim this afternoon. While showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the Valley throughout the day, our best storm chances come by the evening and overnight into Monday morning. That means it could be a stormy Monday morning commute, so plan ahead.

As Hilary tracks north through southern California, strong winds will expand out from the center of the storm, into Arizona.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of our counties in western Arizona where wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph. Secure any loose objects, otherwise they could get blown around and lead to further damage today.

Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the rest of Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro this afternoon and evening. Winds gusts could peak near 45 mph in the Valley today.

The clouds and influx in moisture has cooled temperatures down this weekend. Highs will continue to top out in the 90s to low 100s through the start of the week.

Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the rest of the week and we could approach 110 degrees again by Friday.

Phoenix has now had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

This year has also tied the record for the most lows in the 90s in any year. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the record of 28 days set in 2020. We will likely add a few more to this tally before the summer ends.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.90" (-1.53" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.66"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

