LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Hilary bringing storms to Arizona

PHOENIX — Strong storms are moving through Arizona, bringing rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

The storm is due to Hurricane Hilary and is impacting parts of Arizona in different ways.

Flood Watches are in effect Saturday through Monday for northwest and western Arizona.

Here are the latest updates to know about this weekend's storm system:

Saturday, Aug. 19 4:15 p.m.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials announce a complete closure of the park to recreational use, effective at 5 p.m. The closure will remain in place through at least Monday.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials announce closure order for the park https://t.co/GF2gQS5ue6 — AzEIN 📢 (@AzEIN) August 19, 2023

4:00 p.m.

Wind gusts will increase Sunday associated with rain bands from the passage of Hilary. East winds gusting 55-65 mph may be possible along and south of I-8 in SE California and SW Arizona, while other areas gust 40-50 mph Sunday afternoon and evening west of Phoenix. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/3hcNd03FVt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

3:09 p.m.

309pm: Flooding potential increases Sunday as a weakened form of Hurricane Hilary moves through (focused over CA). The map shows the potential for excessive rain from 5am Sunday through 5am Monday. Note, localized heavy rain can occur even in the green areas (2) #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/qmS1vZVsd9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

3:00 p.m.

300pm: The map highlights the risk areas for excessive rainfall through 5am Sunday. We have already had heavy rain in portions of the red and yellow areas earlier today. There may be some renewed activity later today. (1) #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/y3iWnpS4Iu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

10:50 a.m.

Mostly shower activity continues across the western areas. Shower and thunderstorm activity as far east as Gila Bend are lifting north and weakening. Rain amounts for lower desert areas in SW AZ/SE CA ranging from 0.10-0.75", with higher amounts in higher terrain thus far. pic.twitter.com/SuFmpBqBzX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

7:47 a.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Gila Bend AZ, Theba AZ and Aztec AZ until 8:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/p3SEzD58oa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

5:29 a.m.

525am: Well, that escalated quickly. Storms erupting across much of SE CA & far SW AZ. Flash Flood Warnings west of El Centro where over 2" of rain has fallen in just over the past hour. Another cluster of storms heading towards Yuma the next 1-2 hours. #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/15gFuXLSNp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

Friday, Aug. 18, 8:12 a.m.

Tropical Storm Watches issued as far north as the Orange County/Los Angeles County line 🌀



This is the first time NHC has

issued a watch for that region.



TS Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. #Hilary pic.twitter.com/3AQsvY0gqs — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 18, 2023

Friday, Aug. 18, 7:44 a.m.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening across parts of south-central and southwest Arizona. Damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and localized flooding will be the primary concerns. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ev2DcJRpat — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2023

Friday, Aug 18, 6:53 a.m.

Morning look at #Hilary, now a Cat 4 with sustained winds of 145 mph 🌀



Massive weekend impacts for southern California and western Arizona expected… pic.twitter.com/KZuYb77dqW — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 18, 2023

Thursday, Aug. 17, 9:33 p.m.