National guard company gets big send-off ceremony before deployment to Germany

PHOENIX — In a big celebration for Valley heroes, over 100 members of the 3666th Support Maintenance Company began a year-long deployment on Sunday.

They departed from Papago Park Military Reservation, but not before being joined by their family and friends and getting a pep talk from Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck.

"Take care of each other, do your best, we are already so proud of you," Muehlenbeck said.

The deployment is the result of years of hard work for many in the 3666th, including Arizona National Guard soldier Sky Sagapolutele.

“I’ve learned to take care of myself, be more independent... I’m just so grateful for what the military has molded my mind to be like," Sagapolutele said.

The company is headed to Germany where they’ll provide maintenance and system support for the European Deterrence Initiative.

“I’m a signal support system specialist. I do radios, satellites, phones, all that jazz. I am very ready, I am very excited," Sagapolutele said.

While there is excitement, there are also a lot of emotions and tears. The soldiers are leaving their families and loved ones, going far away for a long time.

“It’s hard, it’s absolutely hard," Jordan Revele said as he said goodbye to his three children. "I love being a dad and I want them to know I do this because I want them to be proud of me.”

Company Captain Robert Jaramillo is also leaving behind two young kids, and it's his first deployment since becoming a dad.

“I'm definitely going to miss them for sure," Jaramillo said.

He says having that in mind as he leads the company to Germany makes a successful mission not just doing their job, but bringing everyone back.

“The biggest thing is for everyone who goes to get back safely. That we have a safe deployment here, and come back to our families," Jaramillo said.