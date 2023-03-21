Multiple recreation sites closed along Salt River due to water levels

Forest officials have closed down Granite Reef, Coon Bluff, and Phon D Sutton recreation sites along the Salt River amid higher water levels, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez told ABC15 the river is dangerous right now, especially with more rain and higher SRP water releases on the way.

MCSO has seen multiple water rescues over the past week, some turning deadly.

A man died Saturday near the Pebble Beach area of the river after capsizing his kayak.

Enriquez also said the Phon D Sutton area in particular has gotten a lot of calls.

Sunday, another kayaker had to be rescued in that area after capsizing.

"Lake patrol deputies have been really busy in the last couple weeks with rescuing who I'm sure are experienced kayakers who have come out here in the past, but the waters are so strong and the water's so high [we're seeing] a lot of capsizing of the kayaks," Enriquez said. "Luckily, a lot of these people are wearing life jackets, which we always encourage when you're coming out here."

Lifejackets won't cut it right now, though, Enriquez said.

"Don't come out here," he said. "We don't want anybody out here at all. Usually, the message is to wear your life jacket if you're coming out here, but we don't want you out here. It's too dangerous."