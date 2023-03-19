Watch Now
Two kayakers rescued after one capsizes on Salt River

MESA — Two kayakers were rescued from the Salt River after one capsized Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two men were kayaking near the Phone D Sutton recreational area when they were separated.

One of the men capsized but was able to hold on to bushes and trees.

Crews conducted a swift water rescue with the help of the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office's helicopter.

The man did not have any injuries.

Officials say the fact that the man was wearing a life jacket at the time of the capsize "played a huge role in a positive outcome."

This incident happened downstream from a deadly incident Saturday in which an 81-year-old man fell off his kayak and did not resurface.

