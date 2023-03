MESA — An 81-year-old man is dead after reportedly falling off of his kayak near Pebble Beach on the Salt River Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the area for reports of a man not resurfacing just before noon.

Officials say he was pulled out of the water by other kayakers. They gave the man first aid until first responders arrived.

The man died at the scene.

It is currently unknown what caused the man to fall off.

This incident is currently under investigation.