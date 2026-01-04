Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Sacaton Sunday morning

Eastbound Interstate 10 remains closed near milepost 175 with no reopening estimate as the investigation continues
SACATON, AZ — A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Sacaton early Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near milepost 177, DPS said.

Investigators said the motorcycle rider rear-ended a truck and was thrown from the bike into the roadway. The rider was then hit by another passing vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Eastbound I-10 is shut down near milepost 175 as crews investigate the crash.

There is no estimate for when the freeway will reopen.

