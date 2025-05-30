More termites found in Phoenix home after viral story

PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple is finding more termite troubles than just those uncovered a day after closing, despite prior home inspections.

Hailey and Alex Aguirre’s story went viral as the couple shared their warning for buyers to get second opinions on home inspections.

“We thought we did everything right,” Hailey Aguirre said.

After her video gained millions of views online, viral Valley home inspector Cy Porter reached out.

“I was like, I got to do something special for her,” Porter said.

He combed through their home Thursday afternoon, finding more termite evidence in both bathrooms.

“As long as they treat and kill everything or get the barrier in place, she’s going to be fine. I am only concerned because, why didn’t anybody document this,” Porter said. “It’s all fixable. It’s been treated. I just want to make sure we find all of their concerns because while I was up in the attic looking for the termite concerns, I found a number of other issues.”

The couple said the home had recently been renovated.

According to ATTOM data, the Phoenix metro had among the highest home-flipping rates in the third quarter of 2024.

Hailey hopes buyers like her take a deep look at flipped homes, to try and find the issues that might be hiding under a layer of paint.

“We’ve learned that you can make anything look good,” she said.

The couple plans to come to a resolution with their prior home inspection company.