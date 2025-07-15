Shooting investigation shuts down Indian School Road near 51st Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A major Phoenix roadway was shut down early Tuesday morning due to a shooting investigation.

Officers were first called to the area near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials at the scene.

No suspect details were immediately available.

Indian School Road is shut down near 51st Avenue due to the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area and choose a different route.

