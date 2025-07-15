Chubby Group eyes Valley for new restaurant concepts after Chubby Skewers' strong start

Chubby Skewers, a late-night Northeastern Chinese barbecue concept, only opened in Mesa two months ago, but the restaurant’s parent company is already eyeing the Valley for expansion for its other brands.

Chubby Skewers opened in May at 1955 W. Guadalupe Road in Mesa in the space formerly occupied by BBQ House, an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue concept. The Arizona location was only the third Chubby Skewers restaurant to open in the United States – following Los Angeles and New York – but the brand has been in China for years and has more than 100 locations there.

Since opening, Chubby Group said the Mesa location has performed better than expected. The company owns the Chubby Skewers brand as well as several other Chinese restaurants.

