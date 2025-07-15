Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Chandler band teacher named 'Teacher of the Year' by Four Peaks Brewing

Jason Bullock was chosen as 'Teacher of the Year,' with the honor came a $3,000 check
A Chandler band director has been named Teacher of the Year by Four Peaks Brewing. His students say their teacher hits all the right notes.
CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler band director received a standing ovation he never saw coming!

On Tuesday, Jason Bullock's drumline helped orchestrate a surprise of a different kind, revealing he’s been named Teacher of the Year by Four Peaks Brewing.

The honor comes with a $3,000 check, and plenty of applause for one of the youngest winners to date, who just so happens to be a hometown grad himself.

ABC15 was there as the surprise unfolded and heard from the students who say Mr. Bullock hits all the right notes. Watch the full story in the video player above.

