WATCH: Chandler band teacher named 'Teacher of the Year' by Four Peaks Brewing

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler band director received a standing ovation he never saw coming!

On Tuesday, Jason Bullock's drumline helped orchestrate a surprise of a different kind, revealing he’s been named Teacher of the Year by Four Peaks Brewing.

The honor comes with a $3,000 check, and plenty of applause for one of the youngest winners to date, who just so happens to be a hometown grad himself.

ABC15 was there as the surprise unfolded and heard from the students who say Mr. Bullock hits all the right notes. Watch the full story in the video player above.