More skilled workers needed to meet demand after record-breaking summer

MESA, AZ — This summer, nonprofits like the Foundation For Senior Living say they saw a spike in people calling for help, specifically from those needing new air conditioning units. The demand also brought to light a different problem, and that's the need for more workers who are skilled in the trade.

When the new air conditioning unit turns on outside of Kathleen Blackburn's mobile home in Mesa, she knows it's getting the job done. Her old unit, while working, would run constantly and never seemed to get her house very cool.

But with a new unit and shade screens added to her windows, her home is not only cooler, but she says her electric bill was cut in half. It's a burden now lifted off her shoulders while living on a fixed income.

"There's always that worry because I only make so much and there are different things that need to be paid," she said.

The life-saving utilities were given and installed for free by workers with the Foundation for Senior Living through their Weatherization Assistance Program.

The nonprofit has employees who train and get certified on-site to assess homes and figure out different ways to keep them cool. For example, while your air conditioning may be running, the air could be seeping through the floors, walls, or windows.

With record-breaking temperatures this summer, Katie Martin with FSL says they saw a spike in homeowners applying for the program, prompting a waitlist.

"It was really hard to listen to some of the stories because everyone seemed to be in crisis," Martin said.

While they have enough employees now, Martin says she's worried about the future.

"The scary part of this industry is that in the next 10 years, 41% of the contractors are going to be retiring and I don't think there are enough people to fill those spots," she said.

That's why she wants more people to consider getting certified in this type of work. While challenging, she says it has great benefits and workers see the difference they're making firsthand.

"There are so many people in here or anywhere who need help, and they just don't want to go ask for it, because I was one of them. I didn't want to go ask for help, but they made it so pleasant," Blackburn said.

For more information about FSL's workforce program, or if you know someone who could benefit from the income-eligible program, click here.