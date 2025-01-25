Memorial held in Scottsdale for Celinda Levno, Valley flight attendant killed in Denver attack

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Family and friends gathered in Scottsdale Friday to say goodbye to a woman who friends described as "the most incredible and kind woman out there."

Earlier this month, Celinda Levno, a Phoenix-based American Airlines flight attendant, was killed in Denver. She was there on a layover when she was stabbed in an attack along the popular 16th Street Mall. The suspect stabbed several other people over the course of two days, including another person who also died from their injuries.

Levno started her career as a flight attendant in 1989.

Association of Professional Flight Attendants

A friend talked with ABC15's sister station in Denver about Levno's character, highlighting her positive attributes.

"Everything she did was for everyone else," Josephine Dale said. "A true animal lover, and a phenomenal musician. Overall, just an amazing woman. This is a devastating loss to everyone who knew her. She will now be with us every stride and her love for horses will be carried on through all of us.”

Loved ones told ABC15 that they'll remember her smile as she would play the flute, playing alongside her husband John. She was an accomplished equestrian enthusiast who loved all animals, and she spent decades in the air as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

”The reaction is just horror,” said Alana Billingsley, a flight attendant who worked alongside Levno.

Billingsley shared photos of all the air travel crews waiting for Celinda to arrive back in Phoenix where crews laid a rose down on her casket.

”That was really the chance to mourn the loss of our colleague, This service is more for her family, and to let them know, we are also her family,” said Billingsley.