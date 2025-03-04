Mega Millions tickets will rise to $5 in April, with better chances to win bigger

PHOENIX — Arizona Lottery says big changes are in store for the Mega Millions game starting in April, impacting the money you hand over and the money you win.

Starting on April 5, 2025, the Mega Millions lottery game will offer “bigger prizes” and “better odds” with changes to ticket prices and multipliers.

Here’s what to know, according to the Arizona Lottery:

Changes:



$2 Ticket will change to a $5 Ticket with a built-in multiplier

$1 Megaplier add-on option will go away with a guaranteed multiplier up to 10x, automatically applying to every ticket purchase

Improved odds to win the jackpot

Larger starting jackpots and faster-growing prizes

A built-in multiplier on every ticket, automatically boosting non-jackpot prizes

No breakeven prizes—every win will be greater than the ticket cost

New ways to win:



Matching five white balls will no longer be a fixed $1 million prize. Every winner will receive an automatic multiplier, increasing their prize by up to ten times, for a maximum of $10 million

The minimum prize will always be at least twice the cost of a wager

With the built-in multiplier, a $5 win becomes at least $10 and could reach $50 for simply matching the Mega Ball

What to know if you’re playing Mega Millions now:

Arizona Lottery says advance draw purchases will be limited following the drawing on March 4, with players only able to buy advance tickets through April 4. After the Mega Millions updates, starting April 5, players will be able to continue advance draw purchases up to 10 consecutive drawings.

The temporary limitation of advance tickets will make the transition to the new version and rules of the game smoother, Arizona Lottery says.