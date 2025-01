Three people were found dead on a boat and are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning at Saguaro Lake Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Saguaro Lake Marina just before 3 p.m. regarding a man and two women who were found dead.

Deputies say it appears they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

None of the individuals have been identified.

This incident remains under investigation.