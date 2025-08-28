Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maricopa County Community College partnership will help provide housing for single parents

The Phoenix Scholar House will be near SR 51 and Thomas Road
As the cost of living, housing and rental costs increase, the Maricopa County Community College District is partnering with the organization Save the Family to help provide housing for single-parent students who are trying to get their degree. Construction has been underway for the Phoenix Scholar House, an affordable housing complex that will serve over 50 families near SR 51 and Thomas Road.
PHOENIX — As the cost of living, housing and rental costs increase, the Maricopa County Community College District is partnering with the organization Save the Family to help provide housing for single-parent students who are trying to get their degree.

Construction has been underway for the Phoenix Scholar House, an affordable housing complex that will serve over 50 families near SR 51 and Thomas Road.

The program will allow single parents to get affordable housing while also receiving wraparound services to help them finish their degrees. Phoenix Scholar House is already accepting applications here.

