Maricopa County Animal Shelter seeing adoption returns

The holidays are almost over, and for some newly adopted pets, it also means heading back to the shelter.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says they have already gotten 30 returns over the last week.

“I can imagine it’s pretty confusing for dogs if they arrive at the shelter, that’s confusing enough, and then they go to a new home only to be returned a day or two later,” said Kim Powell, the spokesperson at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The shelter says the 30 returns are out of 280 adoptions over the last 10 days, which is about 10%.

One big reason for the returns: current pets not getting along with the new ones. But lifestyle incompatibility is another one.

“Ultimately, when you adopt a dog, it’s a change in your personality and your lifestyle too. You have to adjust your routine around the dog’s routine, and I think sometimes that could be really overwhelming for people,” said Powell.

Other issues involve pet behavior, allergies, or medical reasons.

The shelter currently has around 700 dogs, which is a little more than capacity.

While their puppies get adopted quickly, about 8% of their dogs are returned throughout the whole year.

“If you are adopting a puppy into your home, that’s just extra reason to give it enough patience. They’re going to need training, they’re going to need time and stimulation,” said Powell.

The shelter says before you adopt, you have to take a hard look at your situation.

And remember: it takes three days for a newly adopted dog to decompress from the stress, three weeks for it to learn your routine, and three months for the dog to start feeling at home.

“Make sure that you’re fully ready and fully committed because this is a lifetime commitment. Make sure that your finances are in order for it, make sure that your landlord is OK with it if you’re renting,” said Powell.