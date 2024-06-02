Man's body found in Salt River after reported missing on Memorial Day

A man's body was recovered Saturday afternoon after he was reported missing on Memorial Day.

Officials say Jason Davis was reported missing and presumed drowned on Memorial Day at about 5:30 p.m.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies searched for the man but did not find him until about 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say tubers located the man's body floating down the river.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

No further information is available.