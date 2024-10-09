Man who "viciously" attacked Phoenix officer in 2023 sentenced to prison

PHOENIX — The man who attacked a Phoenix police officer last year leaving him with multiple broken bones in his face has been sentenced to prison.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchel announced Rudy Gomez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the April 30, 2023 attack on Phoenix Officer George Manciu.

abc15

“It is hard to come up with words that adequately describe the savage, cruel beating of this officer, and the sheer inhumanity of the attack,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “We must support the people who protect us. One way we do that is to put defendants like this one in prison for as long as the law will allow.”

On the night of the attack, Officer Manciu was flagged down by a woman, Gomez's girlfriend, near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

She had been involved in a domestic violence situation where Gomez shattered her vehicle's window while their three children were inside.

As Officer Manciu tried to de-escalate the situation, Gomez "viciously" beat him and knocked him unconscious. Gomez continued punching and kicking Manciu causing serious injuries, including a fractured orbital socket, head lacerations, and a broken nasal bone.

Gomez ran away from the scene but was caught by responding officers.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, a class three felony.

Manciu was released from a hospital on July 28, three months after the attack.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please call or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit www.thehotline.org.