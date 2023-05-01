Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix police officer hospitalized after attack near Central Avenue and Thomas Road

A Phoenix Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after being attacked during a call late Sunday night.
Central and Thomas police scene
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 09:52:55-04

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after being attacked during a call late Sunday night.

The incident occurred near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m., officials say.

Police say officers were responding to a domestic fight between a man and woman in the area. The man then attacked the officer, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The man was taken into custody nearby by additional officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!