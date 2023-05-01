Phoenix police officer hospitalized after attack near Central Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was taken to a hospital after being attacked during a call late Sunday night.

The incident occurred near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m., officials say.

Police say officers were responding to a domestic fight between a man and woman in the area. The man then attacked the officer, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The man was taken into custody nearby by additional officers.

The investigation is ongoing.