Man found dead near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road, possible hit-and-run under investigation

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police say officers were called to the area just after 9 a.m. and found an adult man unconscious in the roadway. Fire crews arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, though details about what led up to the incident are still being determined.

The area has been closed off while detectives collect evidence and speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to remain anonymous.