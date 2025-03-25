Man convicted for killing 16-year-old in Phoenix dies in Eloy prison

ELOY, AZ — A man sentenced for second-degree murder has died in prison, officials announced Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Corrections says Dupree Rollins died on March 23 at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy.

Rollins was admitted to the prison in 2023 after being sentenced for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, and aggravated assault.

In July 2021, Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex near 25th and Glenrosa avenues for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found 16-year-old Romeo Perkins dead at the scene.

At the time, police said they believed Perkins was shot inside the apartment after an altercation with Rollins. Rollins was later arrested and convicted in Perkins' death.

AZDCRR says due to the nature of Rollins' death in prison, the Office of the Inspector General is conducting an investigation. A cause of death hasn't been released.

No other details have been provided.