Police looking for man allegedly connected to July shooting death of 16-year-old

Phoenix Police Department
Dupree Rollins (Phoenix PD photo)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 26, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said they've developed probable cause to arrest an 18-year-old man connected to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in July, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Police identified the man as Dupree Rollins and released photos of him on Thursday.

Police believe Rollins and the 16-year-old, later identified as Romeo Perkins, were involved in some sort of fight at an apartment on July 20, near 25th and Glenrosa avenues, that resulted in a shooting.

Perkins was declared dead at the apartment.

Additional details of the investigation have not been released.

Anyone with information on Rollins' whereabouts is advised not to approach him and to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

