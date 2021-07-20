Teenager shot, killed in apartment near 25th and Glenrosa avenues

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment near 25th and Glenrosa avenues around 4:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, a teenage boy was found dead at the scene.

Police believe the teen was shot inside the apartment after an altercation.

The victim is not being named at this time.

What led to the incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

