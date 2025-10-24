"Love Our Schools Day" encourages community members to volunteer

PHOENIX — It's your chance to roll up your sleeves and prove just how much you truly love our schools!

Recently, ABC15 spoke with Shea Duryea, Director of Community Relations and Programs for the nonprofit organization, School Connect.

School Connect is behind an initiative called "Love Our Schools Day," and just like the name suggests, it's a day you can volunteer to do a variety of things at a school in need right in your community - everything from painting a classroom, planting a garden, or writing thank you notes to teachers.

Shea says the payback for volunteers is enormous, realizing just how much they've helped.

"I just talked to a leader yesterday who volunteered," explains Shea. "He brought his kids and his family out, and he was just beaming! He is a working professional, but being there on campus, he said, "I am sold! I love this! I would do this any day because I got to see the impact on the kids!'"

School Connect has also assembled a very user-friendly database of projects at Arizona schools that you can access, search, and find a project closest to you.

This weekend is "Make a Difference Day" as well, but there are plenty of projects over the next few weeks that need volunteers if this weekend is already booked for you!

To search for a school project and for more information, click here.