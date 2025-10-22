Car wash benefits people living with genetic muscular disorder

You can call it a "car wash for a cause" - and it's a cause that is very close to the Pantier Family's heart.

Their 8-year-old son, Christopher, is living with SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy. It's a genetic disorder that causes muscular weakness and neurological issues.

We first profiled Christopher in 2024 as part of ABC15's annual telethon benefiting Phoenix Children's.

The Chaparral Football Car Wash Fundraiser for SMA is happening Saturday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization Cure SMA. The Chaparral Football Boosters will also match all donations.

To learn more about SMA and how you can take action, click here.