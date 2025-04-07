Scottsdale boy beats the odds, paves the way for others at Phoenix Children's and beyond

It's that time of year when you can become a Hero for Hope and donate to ABC15's annual Telethon for Phoenix Children's hospital!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently followed up with 7-year-old Christopher Pantier, who is blazing the trail for other kids who have something called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA.

Expert slime-maker, electric-bike all-star, and an inspiration to all of us - Christopher sure has a lot of titles!

He's not even in third grade yet, and he's pretty tough to keep up with already - just ask his mom, Ashley.

"He is high energy!" explains Ashley. "And his positivity also helps me stay positive."

And that's even while facing a life-altering disease.

Just before his second birthday, Christopher was diagnosed with SMA, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and creates a weakening of the muscles.

To cope, Christopher currently walks with crutches, has a physical therapist, and gets monthly infusions at Phoenix Children's, all in hopes of strengthening his muscles and giving him the sense of independence other kids his age have.

Recently, ABC15 tagged along for one of those infusion treatments. It's part of a clinical trial that not many other hospitals have access to.

Christopher, with the IV in his hand, explains the medicine is making him stronger; it's a routine he has endured nearly 70 times during his young life.

"The exciting but also nerve-wracking thing about all of this is that all of these treatments are so new. I am a person who likes to have a road map and really, Christopher is creating the road map for the kids coming after him."

Thankfully, while the infusions are happening, the pros at Phoenix Children's are there to offer a happy distraction.

"Haley will come into the tent with me with her iPad and I get to choose a game," says Christopher, who explains that he doesn't even notice the needles.

"The fact that a grown adult is willing to get under a blanket with my child and play with him is pretty amazing," says Ashley, admitting it helps take away some of the stress for both her and Christopher.

Little by little, Ashley loves seeing the progress her son is making with the help of Phoenix Children's, the love of his family, and his will to succeed in everything he does.

