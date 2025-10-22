Phoenix Irish Cultural Center unleashes the "Haunted Castle"

PHOENIX — Celebrate the Valley arts community and enter the haunted castle...if you dare!

For the second year, the Phoenix Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library in Phoenix are hosting The Haunted Castle - The Rot Beneath.

Now through October 30 (except for Monday, October 27), you can tour the entire campus and hear chilling ghost stories, written and performed by local playwrights with the Ronin Theater Company.

"All of the stories are adaptations of Irish ghost stories that have been reimagined by local playwrights, so there is very much still an Irish element throughout the entire experience," says Ciara Wittkowski, director of operations at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library.

But of course, they also want to infuse a little fear into the mix, especially with the title, "The Rot Beneath."

"Let's make it darker, let's make it grittier, let's make it more disgusting, so the idea of something rotten underneath the castle, underneath Irish culture, underneath Halloween," explains Cody Goulder with the Ronin Theatre Company. "So we kind of took that concept and totally ran with it to make something that is darker, grittier, a little more disgusting, a little more violent, but still totally accessible for everyone to come see."

The event lasts about two hours and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.