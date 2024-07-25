LIVE UPDATES: Storms and high winds roll through the Valley, thousands without power

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. in parts of the Phoenix metro area and West Valley.

Thousands of utility customers are without power, track the latest here.

10:28 p.m.

Lauren Rose snapped a photo of lightning in north Phoenix.

10:15 p.m.

ABC15 crews were told by concertgoers that the Kenny Chesney concert was postponed due to weather, they were not told when the country artist would come out and perform.

Kenny Chesney concert postponed after weather

10:10 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye according to the National Weather Service.

A special weather statement has been issued for Avondale AZ, Goodyear AZ and Buckeye AZ until 11:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/O1Xcd8lCjA — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024

9:58 p.m.

More than 30,000 APS and SRP customers are without power.

9:55 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m., in the East Valley.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 10:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/6qDxyvrHJI — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024

9:48 p.m.

Phoenix fire says one person is unaccounted for after the roof collapsed at a large commercial building near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

9:38 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. including areas in Phoenix and Tolleson.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Tolleson AZ and Komatke AZ until 10:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/P74VtTZd9V — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024

9:15 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was monitoring weather in the area. Kenny Chesney was set to preform Wednesday night.

8:40 p.m.

Viewer Brayden Christensen in east Mesa, caught lightning near his neighborhood.