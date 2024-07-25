Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Storms and high winds roll through the Valley, thousands without power

Heavy storms pop up across the Valley Wednesday night, causing massive power outages and some road flooding.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jul 24, 2024

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. in parts of the Phoenix metro area and West Valley.

Thousands of utility customers are without power, track the latest here.

10:28 p.m.

Lauren Rose snapped a photo of lightning in north Phoenix.

10:15 p.m.

ABC15 crews were told by concertgoers that the Kenny Chesney concert was postponed due to weather, they were not told when the country artist would come out and perform.

10:10 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye according to the National Weather Service.

9:58 p.m.

More than 30,000 APS and SRP customers are without power.

9:55 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m., in the East Valley.

9:48 p.m.

Phoenix fire says one person is unaccounted for after the roof collapsed at a large commercial building near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

9:38 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. including areas in Phoenix and Tolleson.

9:15 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was monitoring weather in the area. Kenny Chesney was set to preform Wednesday night.

8:40 p.m.

Viewer Brayden Christensen in east Mesa, caught lightning near his neighborhood.

