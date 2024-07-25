LIVE UPDATES: Storms and high winds roll through the Valley, thousands without power

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. in parts of the Phoenix metro area and West Valley.
Thousands of utility customers are without power, track the latest here.
LIVE VIDEO:
10:28 p.m.
Lauren Rose snapped a photo of lightning in north Phoenix.
10:15 p.m.
ABC15 crews were told by concertgoers that the Kenny Chesney concert was postponed due to weather, they were not told when the country artist would come out and perform.
10:10 p.m.
A special weather statement was issued for Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye according to the National Weather Service.
A special weather statement has been issued for Avondale AZ, Goodyear AZ and Buckeye AZ until 11:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/O1Xcd8lCjA— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024
9:58 p.m.
More than 30,000 APS and SRP customers are without power.
9:55 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m., in the East Valley.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 10:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/6qDxyvrHJI— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024
9:48 p.m.
Phoenix fire says one person is unaccounted for after the roof collapsed at a large commercial building near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
9:38 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. including areas in Phoenix and Tolleson.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Tolleson AZ and Komatke AZ until 10:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/P74VtTZd9V— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 25, 2024
9:15 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was monitoring weather in the area. Kenny Chesney was set to preform Wednesday night.
8:40 p.m.
Viewer Brayden Christensen in east Mesa, caught lightning near his neighborhood.