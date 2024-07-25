Watch Now
POWER OUTAGES: 28,000+ customers without power in the Valley amid monsoon storms

Posted at 9:23 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Thousands of utility customers are without power as rain storms move through the Valley.

As of 10:10 p.m., approximately 28,000 customers were reported without power in the Phoenix metro area.

According to the APS outage map, approximately 12,600 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, approximately 15,400 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

