RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 24

Viewer video captured Wednesday night highlighted the intense monsoon storms that moved through the Phoenix area.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Heavy monsoon storms pelted parts of the Valley Wednesday night with rain, hail, heavy winds, and lightning.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: July 24, 11:00 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.12"

Cave Creek: 0.08"

POWER OUTAGES: Thousands lose power during Wednesday night monsoon storms

Downtown Phoenix: 0.24"

Fountain Hills: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.71"

Laveen: 0.28"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.08"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Queen Creek: 0.24"

South Mountain: 0.51"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.08"

