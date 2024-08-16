Liberty Utilities responds to ACC questions after asking customers to conserve

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — For the second summer in a row, some Liberty Utilities customers in the West Valley have been anxious.

During the summer of 2023, customers in Lichfield Park and Goodyear north of Interstate 10 experienced major water pressure problems. In May, Liberty announced a new curtailment tariff. Customers first experienced the change in July, when they were moved into Stage Two.

"I would say my stomach sank because the first thing that came to mind were the residents of Litchfield Park," said Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar.

Commissioner Tovar said that was her reaction when the water provider announced the move to Stage Two.

"Now everything is mandatory in Stage Three, that you’re not watering outside except livestock," said Litchfield Park resident John Connolly.

ABC15 sat down with Connolly shortly after the changes were announced. In Stage Two, conservation is still voluntary. But the major change is in Stage Three residents would be unable to do things like fill their pools.

In 2023, Commissioner Tovar launched an investigation into the water company.

"I found out about this issue last summer, it was because of your reporting," said Commissioner Tovar.

Liberty, about a year later, still has an ongoing reporting requirement should they have pressure problems again.

"We're in 2024, and yes we live in a desert," said Commissioner Tovar. "But you know, customers of Liberty should not have to live in fear or in panic of what might happen next to them."

Commissioner Tovar sent Liberty a letter asking about the move to Stage Two back in July.

"Because, as you know, there isn't another private water company in the State of Arizona that has this issue at all," said Commissioner Tovar.

Liberty responded and said the change was made out of an “abundance of caution”.

The company called it a "proactive measure". Liberty leadership also said they updated their operating procedures after last summer and in July, decided to exercise its interconnect agreement with the City of Goodyear.

"I'm thankful that the company has responded back to me and seems to be, you know, being proactive and trying to come up with remedies so that this doesn't happen," said Commissioner Tovar. "But again, I'm cautiously optimistic on the progress."

But the commissioner still has concerns and feels she may have other questions for Liberty. For now, her focus is accountability, and is urging customers with issues to reach out to her office.

"I, as a commissioner, at any time, could actually request any type of information from this company," said Commissioner Tovar. "So that's why I would encourage Liberty customers to reach out to my office."

Liberty in their letter said a new well should be coming online soon. ABC15 reached out to Liberty for an update, but has yet to hear back. Their website still says customers are currently in Stage Two.