Liberty Utilities is requesting to expand its service area as customers push back

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Liberty Utilities is actively trying to expand its service area after a summer of water pressure issues in Litchfield Park and parts of Goodyear north of I-10.

On Jan. 9, the company is once again on the Arizona Corporation Commission’s agenda. Liberty is requesting to expand its service area, including water and sewage. Their request was filed before water pressure issues plagued customers in Litchfield Park and other portions of the West Valley during the summer.

“We can't go through this again next Summer,” said Litchfield Park resident Anthony Park at a town hall in November.

But going into the New Year, that’s been a fear.

“This summer was an entire debacle 100%,” said another resident John Connelly at the last ACC meeting.

This past summer Connelly and other customers, including the Litchfield Park Mayor and City Manager, experienced major water pressure issues. ABC15 was told the lack of pressure made it hard to maintain landscaping and even complete daily tasks.

“I started measuring the water pressure at my own personal residence, and we had five days of below 20 psi including one day at 4 psi,” said Park to the ACC.

Liberty has continued to blame the hot, dry weather, and demand for the pressure; but city leaders have raised concerns about the company's infrastructure.

Pressure issues did improve, but only after Liberty decided to use extra water from the City of Goodyear.

The President of Liberty at Arizona and Texas, Moses Thompson, apologized to the ACC at their meeting in November after the Commissioners heard from customers.

“I and the company sincerely apologize to our customers for that,” said Thompson. “That's not what we do.”

The company is still actively trying to expand their service area and insisted in November that they have more wells coming online.

But after ABC’s 15 reporting in August, ACC Commissioner Anna Tovar opened an ongoing investigation into Liberty.

RELATED: Arizona Corporation Commission investigating Litchfield Park water issues after ABC15 report

Maricopa County even sent the company a violation letter in late October, demanding action within 60 days. Their deadline, according to Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf, was Dec. 24.

Ultimately the ACC pushed a decision on the company's expansion request to January 9.

“Please do your due diligence for the public,” said Connelly when he spoke to ABC15 after the ACC’s meeting. “Ensure that Liberty Water makes changes, not promises, changes.”

That was his request to the ACC.

Mayor Schoaf submitted a letter in late December to the commission and said he was disappointed with Liberty's request.

He insisted these "issues of public health and safety should be addressed and corrected" first.

Mayor Schoaf also wrote, “The most serious concern for the city is low water pressure at fire hydrants."

He ultimately requested that the ACC raise their minimum pressure requirements at hydrants and reject Liberty’s request for expansion.

ABC15 has reached out to city and county officials, Commissioner Tovar's office, and customers for an update ahead of the upcoming meeting.

After months of denying our interview requests, Liberty is now working on a time to speak with ABC15.

Below is the company’s most recent statement, given to ABC15 in November:

“Liberty is committed to delivering the water service our 19,000 customers in Litchfield Park expect and to continuous improvement in everything we do. We regret that some of our customers in the area experienced a period of low water pressure this summer amid an extended duration of high temperatures, low precipitation, and increased demand. In total, we responded to service calls from approximately 100 customers who noted a drop in their water pressure, and we worked to resolve them in a timely manner.

Liberty continues to add water sources to enhance the reliability of the water system to meet current and future demands and anticipated growth in the area. Most recently, in September of 2023, we brought the Marbella well online providing 400 GPM in new supply.

Liberty will continue working closely and constructively with local officials and the ACC to resolve questions or concerns on this matter and to strengthen Liberty’s ongoing management of water system.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and want to reassure these customers that we are taking the steps necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”