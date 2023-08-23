Watch Now
Leak in propane line caused Phoenix house explosion last year, officials say

Investigators surveying damage bear 36th St. and Lincoln Dr.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Aug 23, 2023
PHOENIX — Officials confirm a leak in a propane line caused a massive explosion in Phoenix last year.

On February 5, 2022, Phoenix firefighters were called to a neighborhood near 32nd Street and Lincoln Drive for an explosion.

The explosion leveled a multi-million-dollar home and several neighboring homes were damaged. Debris from the incident littered blocks down to 36th Street.

Firefighters with the Tempe, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Phoenix Fire departments all responded to the explosion.

On August 23, Phoenix Fire officials said a propane line connected to an exterior tank was being fed to the house underground. That line slowly degraded from oxidation, causing the line to leak propane gas into the home.

Officials say because propane is heavier than air, it found an ignition source and an explosion occurred.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

RELATED: Pipe mapping problems discovered in AZ gas leak investigations

In August 2021, four men were seriously injured during a natural gas explosion at a Chandler shopping plaza.

Two weeks later, on September 9, 2021, another gas leak, in Scottsdale, forced neighbors to be evacuated for hours.

