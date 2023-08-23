Leak in propane line caused Phoenix house explosion last year, officials say

PHOENIX — Officials confirm a leak in a propane line caused a massive explosion in Phoenix last year.

On February 5, 2022, Phoenix firefighters were called to a neighborhood near 32nd Street and Lincoln Drive for an explosion.

The explosion leveled a multi-million-dollar home and several neighboring homes were damaged. Debris from the incident littered blocks down to 36th Street.

Firefighters with the Tempe, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Phoenix Fire departments all responded to the explosion.

On August 23, Phoenix Fire officials said a propane line connected to an exterior tank was being fed to the house underground. That line slowly degraded from oxidation, causing the line to leak propane gas into the home.

Officials say because propane is heavier than air, it found an ignition source and an explosion occurred.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

