Official: A dozen homes in north Scottsdale evacuated to investigate an underground gas leak

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Up to 20 homes in a neighborhood in northeast Scottsdale have been evacuated because of a reported underground gas leak, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

A spokesperson for Scottsdale Fire said that multiple hazardous materials teams, more than 200 firefighters, and Southwest Gas representatives were in the area of McDowell Mountain Ranch Road and Paradise Lane to investigate the leak, which was upgraded to a third-alarm hazmat incident Thursday afternoon.

Fire Captain Dave Folio told reporters that residents began reporting an odor around 2:30 p.m.

He said the residents of at least 20 homes had voluntarily evacuated and that more than 300 homes do not currently have gas or electricity due to the investigation. He said those services would likely remain shut off for the next few hours.

No injuries were immediately reported, a spokesperson said. However, Air15 video showed fire officials loading at least one person onto a gurney and then into a waiting ambulance.

Roads are closed at Thompson Peak Parkway/107th Way and Paradise Ln/Betony Dr for a gas leak. Please stay out of the area as Scottsdale Fire is working to make the area safe. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 9, 2021

No additional details were immediately released.

Last month, four people inside a print shop in Chandler were seriously injured after a gas leak led to an explosion. Citing its preliminary investigation, Southwest Gas said the natural gas pipe beneath the shopping complex -- known as Driscopipe 8000 -- was known to have concerns of degradation, especially under Arizona's hot weather conditions.

