Kroger releases list of 101 Albertsons, Safeway locations it plans to offload in Arizona amid merger

PHOENIX — Kroger has released a list of 101 Albertsons and Safeway locations it plans to offload if its plans to merge with Albertsons are complete.

Kroger says, in total, it plans to offload 569 stores across 18 states, including 101 in Arizona if the merger is successful.

The stores are expected to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers to combat antitrust concerns as part of the $24 billion proposed merger with Albertsons.

Kroger and Albertsons have faced several hurdles as they work toward a merger from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which believes the merger would mean a lack of competition in the grocery market. It's unclear if the FTC would be satisfied with the merger if these locations were sold.

See the full list below:

Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction

Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City

Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande

Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler

Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley

Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood

Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff

Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff

Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff

Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florence

Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills

Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft Mohave

Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert

Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert

Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale

Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave Ste 100, Glendale

Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 107, Glendale

Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe

Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear

Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear

Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley

Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Litchfield Park

Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa

Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa

Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley

Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria

Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria

Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria

Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria

Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria

Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix

Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 76, Phoenix

Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix

Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix

Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix

Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd Ste 22, Phoenix

Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix

Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix

Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott

Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Prescott Valley

Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek

Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley

Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 4, Scottsdale

Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City

Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West

Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise

Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise

Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise

Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe

Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe

Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson

Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson

Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson

Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson

Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson

Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail