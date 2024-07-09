Kroger releases list of 101 Albertsons, Safeway locations it plans to offload in Arizona amid merger

PHOENIX — Kroger has released a list of 101 Albertsons and Safeway locations it plans to offload if its plans to merge with Albertsons are complete.
Kroger says, in total, it plans to offload 569 stores across 18 states, including 101 in Arizona if the merger is successful.
The stores are expected to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers to combat antitrust concerns as part of the $24 billion proposed merger with Albertsons.
Kroger and Albertsons have faced several hurdles as they work toward a merger from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which believes the merger would mean a lack of competition in the grocery market. It's unclear if the FTC would be satisfied with the merger if these locations were sold.
See the full list below:
Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction
Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City
Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande
Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler
Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler
Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley
Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood
Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff
Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff
Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff
Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florence
Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills
Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft Mohave
Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert
Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert
Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale
Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave Ste 100, Glendale
Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd Ste 107, Glendale
Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe
Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley
Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Litchfield Park
Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa
Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa
Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa
Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley
Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria
Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria
Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria
Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria
Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria
Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix
Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 76, Phoenix
Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix
Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix
Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd Ste 22, Phoenix
Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix
Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix
Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott
Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek
Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley
Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale
Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 4, Scottsdale
Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City
Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West
Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise
Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise
Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise
Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe
Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe
Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson
Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson
Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson
Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson
Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson
Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail