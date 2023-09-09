Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kroger and Albertsons sell hundreds of stores in a bid to clear merger of the 2 largest US groceries

Twenty-four Arizona Albertsons stores to be sold under agreement
Union opposes Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger
Shutterstock
Union opposes Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger
Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 18:17:07-04

Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger.

The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names.

In Arizona, 24 Albertsons stores will be sold. It is currently unknown which locations will be sold.

Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands.

In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

Seven secretaries of state, including Arizona's, had urged the FTC to reject the deal between Kroger and Albertsons.

In August, Attorney General Kris Mayes sought public comment to decide if she should try to stop the merger.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!