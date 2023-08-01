Arizona attorney general seeking comments on proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger

PHOENIX — A merger is being proposed between two of the biggest names in the grocery business and Arizona's Attorney General is gathering information from consumers to decide if she should try to stop it.

Kroger, which owns Fry's and other brands, wants to merge with the parent company of Albertsons and Safeway.

If the venture plays out, this new mega-corporation would have stores in nearly all 50 states.

Attorney General Kris Mayes, along with AGs across the country, are trying to figure out if they should sue to block the merger.

Kroger representatives are claiming the combined companies would work more efficiently and even save consumers money.

Some worry not only about rising prices with the lack of competition but also the closure of stores, the loss of jobs, and the empty buildings that would be left behind.

Attorney General Mayes has started holding listening sessions around the state.

The next session is Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Downtown Phoenix from 6 - 8 p.m. at the First Institutional Baptist Church, at 1141 E. Jefferson St.

You can also share your thoughts online.