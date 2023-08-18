Seven secretaries of state — including Arizona's — urge FTC to reject deal between Kroger, Albertsons

Officials from seven U.S. states are petitioning the Federal Trade Commission directly to urge the agency to block Cincinnati-based grocery giant Kroger Co.'s acquisition of Albertsons Cos.

In a letter dated Aug. 16, seven secretaries of state launched a blistering attack of the $24.6 billion deal, which was originally announced in October 2022.

The letter states: "As secretaries of state, we are concerned about preserving a competitive grocery market that ensures fair competition and protects consumers and workers. We are strongly opposed to this merger and urge you to stop this corporate consolidation that is draining Americans of their hard-earned wages and livelihoods."

Those signed onto the letter include: Adrian Fontes, of Arizona; Jena Griswold, of Colorado; Shenna Bellows, of Maine; Steve Simon, of Minnesota; Maggie Toulouse Oliver, of New Mexico; Gregg Amore, of Rhode Island; and Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Vermont. All seven are elected Democrats.

