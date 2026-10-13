Keeping Mormon Flat Dam running for another 20 years

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Rain or shine, work continues at Mormon Flat Dam, where Salt River Project (SRP) crews are tackling a major maintenance project designed to keep critical water and power infrastructure operating for decades to come.

The lake has been lowered approximately 54 feet, exposing dam infrastructure that hasn't seen the light of day since 2007.

Adam Klepp Canyon Lake has been lowered 54 feet.

"This is an every 20-year process, where we have to inspect all the equipment we can’t see, so that it operates safely when we need it," said Matt Pendergraft with Salt River Project.

While maintenance is conducted regularly, some of the dam's critical equipment is normally submerged. This is one of the only times they are accessible.

The work is part of a larger project involving both Mormon Flat Dam and Horse Mesa Dam, along with portions of the Salt River channel downstream of Horse Mesa.

SRP and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation conduct these major inspections approximately every 20 years. Previous projects took place in 1987 and 2007.

While Canyon Lake has been significantly lowered to accommodate the work, SRP says the project will not waste water or interrupt deliveries to customers.

Water released during the drawdown is used for normal deliveries, while water continues to be stored in other reservoirs throughout SRP's system.

According to SRP, Canyon Lake has a storage capacity of more than 57,000 acre-feet, or approximately 18.6 billion gallons.

Adam Klepp

While the project involves massive machinery, concrete structures, and steel gates, Pendergraft said the people maintaining the dam are just as important.

"It doesn’t happen on its own; these guys, my operators, our team are phenomenal. They really care about what they do, ensuring we have water and power in the Valley for years to come," he said.

SRP expects to complete the maintenance work by mid-December, with the goal of reopening Canyon Lake to the public by mid-January 2027.

The lake, including its boat ramps and public access points, remains closed during the project for safety reasons.

